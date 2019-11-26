Things that matter to men meeting launches in village

All things that matter to men are to be featured in a new series of meetings set up in Church Fenton.

Men, Machines and Things that Matter was started when with a simple question, as Tadcaster Methodist Circuit Lay Pastor Eileen Clarkson explained.

She said: “The Men, Machines and Things that Matter meeting came about when someone from the Church Fenton Community Lunch asked me, with reference to the local WI, why is it the ladies get all the good speakers at their meetings?

“My reply was that it didn’t have to be and we could organise a men’s meeting. So we have.”

Malton-based Marshall Tractor Club expert Bridget Laycock will be the first speaker - Of Things Mechanical - at the Church Fenton Methodist Chapel today at 7.30pm.

William Kendall, a keen vintage tractor enthusiast and a member of the Methodist Chapel, said: “Bridget is an excellent Speaker. It will be a good evening.”

Starting at 7.30pm the talk will last about an hour, and light refreshments will then be served when everyone can stay for a chat.

Eileen added: “Although it is a church meeting, it will not be over religious.

“I often think ladies can chat over a cuppa at any time and with any one, but men sometimes find it more difficult.

“I am hoping this will be a place where they can feel comfortable and relax with friends.”

The Men and Machines speak for themselves, whereas the Things that Matter could mean anything from food and family to farming and faith.

At a cost of £3, which includes the refreshments, come along for a good evening out.

Further details from Eileen Clarkson Lay Pastor of Church Fenton Methodist Chapel.