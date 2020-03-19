Tea-riffic donation brews up a welcome treat to Martin House visitors and staff

It’s always time for tea at Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People thanks to the generosi-tea of a Yorkshire firm.

Harrogate-based Holidays VIP, a new holiday firm, has pledged to supply all the Yorkshire Tea Martin House drinks throughout 2020.

Director Andy Herridge decided to make a monthly donation of the tea to the Boston Spa facility after learning that families and staff at the hospice drink around 40,000 cups of tea a year.

Andy is a long-term supporter of Martin House, with his other company Harewood Asset Finance giving a monthly donation; while he has raised money in the Great North Run five times.

He said: “I thought it would be good to give something that would make a difference to families when they stay at Martin House – and everyone needs a nice cup of tea!”

Martin House cares for children and young people with life-limiting conditions from West, North and East Yorkshire.

Emily Sharman, regional fundraiser for Martin House, said: “One of the things families really appreciate when they come to Martin House is the chance to relax with a cup of tea, so it’s incredibly kind of Andy to make sure we’ll be well supplied with Yorkshire Tea for the coming year.”

To find out how you can support Martin House, visit www.martinhouse.org.uk or email getinvolved@martinhouse.org.uk.