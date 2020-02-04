Tadcrafters help to stop period poverty

Award-winning Tadcrafters will help tackle world period poverty to mark International Women’s Day.

The group, which was founded in Tadcaster in 2016 to bring people together in the aftermath of the 2015 floods, will be supporting Ainsty Rotary member Issy Sanderson and her team to host workshops in York Minster to help people make feminine hygiene kits.

Tadcrafters make items from recycled materials which are then donated to worthy causes.

Founder Su Morgan said: “Our group first came together on International Women’s Day in 2016, so we can’t think of a more fitting way to celebrate our birthday.

“We are delighted to join forces with Issy and the YorKits team for this big event so that many more people can get involved and help support other girls and women across the world to get a better life.”

Su added: “Every month, girls living in poverty are unable to attend school while they are menstruating because they are unable to afford sanitary pads.

“Volunteers in our local area, co-ordinated by Issy, work as a team to sew and pack up these kits which are then taken to girls in developing countries so that they can get a better education.”

Each kit requires 10 sewn components, meaning 389 kits required 3,890 items to be made by the Yorkits volunteers, many of which are cut out or sewn during the York Minster session, during the regular Saturday workshops or by other satellite groups including the Tadcrafters.

Su added: “Each kit is expected to last for three years which represents around 150 extra school days for each girl. That means that 389 kits will allow girls to receive an amazing over 58,000 extra days of education!”

The International Women’s Day workshop event at York Minster, supported by York Ainsty Rotary, is on Thursday March 5. Volunteers can join in. To register for either the morning or afternoon session, contact yorkitsrotaryainsty@gmail.com by February 24.

A £3 registration fee will be collected on the day and will go towards the cost of materials for this workshop and towards funding women’s groups overseas to make their own kits out of local materials.

Further information about Tadcrafters can be found on www.tadcrafters.org.uk and can be followed on Facebook and Twitter.