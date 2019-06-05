Tadcaster pool volunteers win top award

Tadcaster Community Swimming Pool Trust is celebrating its 25th anniversary in style after its helpers won prestigious national awards.

Volunteer receptionists since the facility opened in 1994 - Betty Toole, Christine Burton and Jackie Brown - picked up the Outstanding Volunteer accolade at the Community Leisure UK awards.

Fiona Garnett, Volunteer Recruitment Manager, said: “As Betty rightly said in her acceptance speech, the award is for all our volunteers who give tirelessly to the pool in various roles including reception, lifeguarding, gardening, and maintenance.

“They received the loudest cheer and applause of the evening as they left the stage.”

The trio have 75 years of service to the pool which is run as a charity and relies on the help and support of volunteers who are managed by a small core of paid staff.

All of the volunteers are given training including lifeguard, first aid, maintenance and reception.

A pool spokesman said: “Many of our volunteers are students, people wanting to return to the working environment, parents or retired people.”

The Community Leisure UK awards, at the Lowry Theatre in Salford and hosted by Sky Sports presenter Hayley McQueen, championed and showcased some of the outstanding achievements of member trusts.

Some 85 entries were received across eight categories and judged by a panel of 11, with a shortlist of four finalists per category.

Judge Michelle Roberts, of The Richmond Group, said: “It was really interesting and heartening reading the submissions; so much great work going on across the sector and UK.”

The three receptionists were accompanied to the awards by Manager Chris Porter, Fiona Garnett, and Chris Hirst, Training and Operations Manager.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the pool, should contact either Fiona Garnett, Volunteer Recruitment Manager or Nick Foote, Volunteer Coordinator on 01937 833001.