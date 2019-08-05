Strictly Get Dancing in bid to help hospice

People are being urged to get their dancing shoes on to help seriously ill children.

Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People takes its hugely popular Strictly Get Dancing competition to the musicals this autumn and is urging wannabe competitors to sign up now.

The event, which has a new venue at Aspire in Leeds, takes place on Saturday November 9, but couples need to sign up before September 22, before rehearsals start.

Sara Cracknell, events fundraiser at Martin House, said: “We’ve all probably secretly dreamed of recreating a classic movie dance – whether it’s a classic Fred and Ginger number or a modern film like La La Land.

“Strictly Get Dancing at the Musicals is your chance to make that dream a reality – while raising money for Martin House at the same time.”

Boston Spa-based Martin House cares for more than 400 children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire every year, along with supporting their families.

Its care includes respite stays at its hospice, support in hospitals or at home, as well as emergency care, symptom control, end of life care and bereavement support. It costs over £8 million a year to provide its service to families.

Couples who sign up to Strictly Get Dancing will attend six lessons at the Danceology studios in Wetherby, where dance teacher Jean Harvey will put them through their paces to learn a Latin and a ballroom dance, with a movie musical theme.

They also need to raise a minimum of £500 in sponsorship, before they perform on the dancefloor at Aspire in front of their family and friends.

The winners will be chosen by a panel of judges.

They will include ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot and Northern Ballet’s Laura Hatton, while Christine’s co-presenter Duncan Woods will host the evening.

Sara added: “It’s a real once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a star for an evening while raising money to help children and young people in your area.”

It costs £50 per couple to sign up for Strictly Get Dancing at the Musicals, to find out more or to register, email events@martinhouse.org.uk or go to www.martinhouse.org.uk.