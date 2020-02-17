Sign up to Daffodil Appeal

As Marie Curie launches its biggest annual fundraising campaign – the Great Daffodil Appeal – the charity is appealing for local people to take part in street and supermarket collections.

Last year, across Yorkshire, the street and supermarket collections raised over £168,000 at 370 different sites and more than 3,100 volunteers came out in force to give out daffodil pins in exchange for donations.

This year the charity is hoping to smash that figure but needs more than 3,500 people from across the county to pledge their support by signing up to take part in a collection.

The Great Daffodil Appeal runs throughout Spring and collections in Wetherby will take place in Morrisons from March 9-15.

Volunteer by visiting www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or calling free on 0800 304 7025.