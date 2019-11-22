Search for Wetherby Townsperson of Year

The search is on to find Wetherby’s outstanding resident.

Wetherby District Lions Club is seeking nominations for next year’s Townsperson of the Year 2020.

“The criteria and nomination process for the award is very simple,” said John Boulton of the Lions charity which works to support individuals and organisations.

“If you know of anyone over 18 years of age who you think has made a positive difference to our community, we want to hear from you.

“It could be a teacher, a Scouts, Brownies, Guides or Cubs leader.

“It could be community worker, it could be a carer, it could be a community leader – the list is endless. We want to hear about this special person.”

The 2019 winner has been ex-policeman Alan Drinkall MBE. Alan is involved with The British Legion, Wetherby in Bloom, Wetherby Christmas Lights and established Crucial Crew over 30 years ago.

Recent previous winners have also included Margaret Dabell, the inspirational leader of Wetherby in Bloom, and Dean Buckle, owner of The Bike Shack in Wetherby.

Dean is President of Kirk Deighton Rangers Football Club was instrumental in making the Tour de Yorkshire such a success when in visited Wetherby and has given his support to various charitable organisations within the town.

Nomination forms are on the Lions website or can be collected from Wetherby Library.

Nominations should be submitted by Monday December 2, in confidence to John Boulton, WDLC, 6 Cropstones, Bramham, LS23 6SG.

All entries will be judged by a panel and the award presented at our the Wetherby Lions Dickensian Market on Sunday December 8 in Wetherby.

“We want to know why you have nominated this person, including their contact details and as importantly we want to know your contact details in case we need to contact you,” added John.