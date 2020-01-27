Schoolchildren make bid to help fire injured koalas

A brother and sister have been brewing up to help koalas injured in Australian bush fires.

Year 7 Wetherby High School pupil Seth Humphrey, 11, and his eight-year-old sister Molly set out to raise £50 to Port Macquarie Koala Hospital after seeing on television, the injured creatures being treated there.

The youngsters set up a stall outside their home offering hot drinks and mum Lynsey Smith set up a Just Giving page which has seen them raise over £130.

“Seth and Molly decided to set up a stall outside our home to raise money for a charity who helps to care for the wildlife harmed in the Australian fires after being upset by television footage,” said Lynsey.

“After sharing their effort on social media, a few people who werent able to pop by for a coffee said they would still like to contribute to their effort so we set up a Just Giving page to help reach their £50 target.”

A spokeswoman from the hospital said that she believed two-thirds of the Koala population around Port Macquarie had been killed in recent weeks.

A Wetherby High School spokesman said: “Sometimes it takes our young people to galvanise us into taking action. Well done Seth and Molly for highlighting the predicament of these superb animals and for giving us a way to help them.”

To donate visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sethandmolly