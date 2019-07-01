Safe bet at races for Marie Curie

Marie Curie turned out to be a favourite at Ripon Races Ladies Day recently as racegoers donated over £1,200 to collection buckets and bought tombola tickets.

Volunteers from Ripon, Boroughbridge, Harrogate and Knaresbourgh helped.

Gemma Hewitt, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser, said: “We certainly backed a winner by being at Ripon Racecourse and would like to extend our thanks the venue for allowing us to collect on such a prestigious and popular race day as well as all those who made a donation.

“The Ripon and District Fundraising Group work tirelessly throughout the year to come up with new and exciting ideas to raise money but are constantly on the lookout for more volunteers to join the team.”

Contact Gemma Hewitt on phone 01904 755260.