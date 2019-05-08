Ripon food surplus scheme launches

Aldi’s Ripon store is now donating surplus food directly to two local charities that distribute food to vulnerable people in the area - the Holy Trinity Church and Ripon YMCA - which provides supported housing for young people in the area.

The new partnerships follow on from a successful trial between the supermarket and community engagement platform, Neighbourly. Aldi has paired up 11 stores across North Yorkshire with local good causes that are now collecting surplus food up to five days a week.

Each store is donating perishable items such as fresh fruit and veg, long life items and baked goods.

The trial started in January 2019, and following its success, was rolled out across Aldi’s entire store estate.

Last year the supermarket donated two million meals to charity and expects to increase this by 50 per cent now the trial has been extended to its 827 stores.

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We’re always looking for new and creative ways to increase the amount of food we are able to donate.

“This partnership is enabling us to distribute even more surplus stock, while supporting a vast range of good causes, across North Yorkshire.

“Our aim is for fresh, healthy food to be accessible for everyone, and Neighbourly are helping us to extend this commitment beyond our affordable range of fresh products.”

Steve Butterworth, Neighbourly CEO said: “This approach is critical to ensure surplus food finds its way easily to the good causes supporting those communities.”

Any local charities in Ripon looking to partner up with an Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com to apply.