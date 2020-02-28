Retired nurse walks 500 miles

A retired nurse is race-walking 500 miles around the Yorkshire Moors to raise money for charity.

Coralin Harrison, 74, of Harrogate, began the challenge in December 2019 and aims to complete it on her 75th birthday in April.

She was inspired to support Kidney Research UK after seeing the impact kidney disease has had on her niece, who has dialysis three times a week.

“I want to help raise money towards research into treatments for kidney disease. I thought to myself, I can either sit in my chair and do nothing or I can get out and do good things,” said Coralin.

Visit Coralin’s Just Giving page: Weʼre raising money to for research into kidney disease.

“It has always been important to me to keep fit,” added Coralin.

“When I retired, I joined the Harrogate Harriers Running Club but tend to do the race walking as it is less impactful on my knees. Having a positive focus is good for life!”

It is the second time Coralin has taken on a fund-raising challenge.

In 2018, she and her husband walked 1,000 miles to raise £1,000 for Cancer Research after her son was diagnosed with throat cancer.

Peter Harrison, 50, is in remission from stage four throat cancer. He was accepted for a trial where he had radiotherapy and chemo.

For the latest event, Coraline has so far walked around 400 miles in and around the Yorkshire Moors and has already raised £545 of her initial £500 target, with more donations to come.

Included in her walking regime are local reservoir walks, Pateley Bridge and the Nidderdale Greenway walk from her home to Ripley Castle.

“There are fabulous walks around here, so it is a good excuse to make the most of them,” she said.