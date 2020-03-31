Pubs diversify to serve communities

After being ordered to close their doors by the Government pubs in the area have been looking to diversify.

One businessman who branched out before this was Fox and Hounds owner and councillor Alan Lamb.

Two weeks before the lockdown he started running a grocery home delivery service from the Walton pub.

“We plan to keep doing this as it is proving to be a real lifeline for our local community,” said Coun Lamb.

“We are baking fresh bread every day and as our suppliers of fruit, veg, dairy, meat and fish are still delivering to us daily, we have been able to offer a next day delivery service.

“We are also doing ready meals for people to heat at home and a hot food takeaway service in the evening.”

He warned: “It is vital that people stay at home to stop the spread of this horrible virus which is why we are determined to offer this service.”

People can email – basil@thefoxandhoundswalton.com or phone 01937842192 if they need anything.

“We don’t have a minimum order and we don’t charge for delivery,” added Coun Lamb.

SantAngelos owner Catherine Spence was delivering Italian pizza and pasta from the well known Wetherby restaurant but had to take a difficult decision when the lockdown happened.

“It is with a heavy heart that we closed SantAngelo’s on Friday March 20, in line with Government advice,” said Catherine.

“We tried hard to stay open for takeaways and deliveries - conscious that, even when confined to their homes, our customers still wanted and needed freshly prepared food.

“But for the safety of both staff and customers it just wasn’t possible for us to keep operating.”

She added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their loyalty and fantastic support.

“These are strange and uncertain times for not just for the restaurant industry, but for all aspects of our local community and wider society.

“We don’t know what the coming months will bring, but we hope that everyone stays safe and we look forward to seeing you all again when we are allowed to reopen.“

In Sicklinghall The Scotts Arms is rallying to help the community.

Director Glen van Zeller said: “My small team have totally adapted to support feeding the community.

“We are homemaking quality frozen ready meals, and delivering milk and bread delivered within a 5 mile radius.”