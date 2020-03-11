Popular Spofforth beer festival pulls in crowds to raise funds

Spofforth Village Society Beer Festival staged its 10th event last weekend and it proved as popular as ever.

Both the sponsors night on Friday and Saturday were very well attended and the beer, larger and cider flowed, the Gin and Prosecco lounge proved very popular as did the freshly cooked food provided by Pizza Social, Wood Fired Pizzas and the Meat Outdoors Van.

This year live music was performed by singer and guitar player Harry, the lively Vest and Pants Band and on Saturday an Oompah Band who got everyone moving, after watching the live Six Nations Rugby on the big screen.

A spokesman said: “A thoroughly good time was had by everyone and the Village Society would like to thank all of their supporters, sponsors; especially Christopher Philips Handmade Interiors, and the many volunteers who work behind the scenes to make this event so successful.

“Our thanks also to Daleside Brewery who have continued to supply us each year with a good range of craft ales and the erection of a very professional bar.”

Profits will go to village projects, to be decided in May.