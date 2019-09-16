Peachy Blinders team aim to take money

Two friends will set out on a 2,500-mile car drive through Europe to honour a friend whose life journey was cut short by cancer.

Graham Holder, of Bardsey, lost his battle with the disease in 2017 aged just 55 but had always wanted to take part in the Screwball Rally to raise money for charity.

Now Tim Peach of Wetherby and Maz Uddin of Bardsey will roll out in their 2001 Volvo V70 Estate in blue, in the 2019 Screwball Rally on Thursday September 19.

Retired public sector worker, 51-year-old, Maz said: “Graham was a great fundraiser for various charities, he liked to do a charity event each year but hadn’t picked one but Meningitis, Cancer Research were ones he raised funds for.

“He wanted to take part in the Screwball Rally to raise funds for charity with Tim, upon his recovery. Unfortunately they never got to complete it together.”

Maz and Tim, 61, a regional operations director in civil engineering, are hoping to raise £5,000 for St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds as team Peachy Blinders, a play on the name of the popular TV show Peaky Blinders, using Tim’s surname.

The pair have already raised £4,000 and are hoping for more.

Maz added: “It’s not a race, so getting back will be a bonus.

“We want to raise profile of St Gemma’s Hospice, generate donations to assist families in services offered by Hospice, and honour and remember our dear loved friend, Graham Holder.”

To travel in style, Slater meanswear in Leeds have clothing in the style of show Peaky Blinders - Herringbone suit, waistcoat, shoes, grandad collar shirt and the famous Shelby eight panel newsboy cap.

Donate at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tim-maz-screwball-rally?utm_id=27