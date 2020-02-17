Organisers hope to break £3m

People are being urged to saddle up and pedal across God’s Own Country to raise money for a host of charities.

On June 13, around 2,000 cyclists will leave Wetherby and wind their way through the Howardian Hills and Yorkshire Wolds to the finish line in Filey, 70 miles later.

The Great Yorkshire Bike Ride, which has been held for over 35 years, is hoping to break the £3m fundraising barrier this year, with money being raised through rider sponsorship.

The money being split between a number of Yorkshire charities, including Heart Research UK, The Candlelighters Trust, Wetherby Lions, Phys Cap Ryedale & District MENCAP, Yorkshire Cancer Research, Hollybank Trust and Jennyruth Workshops.

John Taylorson MBE, who founded the Great Yorkshire Bike Ride, said: “When the Great Yorkshire Bike Ride was founded over 35 years ago, we never could have imagined that it would have grown to this size and be supporting so many amazing charities.

“This year, we are hoping to smash another milestone and raise our three-millionth pound – it really would be a fantastic achievement and will go such a long way to assist these wonderful charities in the amazing work that they do.

“You don’t need to be a really experienced cyclist to take part – the beauty of the Great Yorkshire Bike Ride is that it’s incredibly friendly and sociable. Everyone can get involved and help us raise as much money as possible.

Kate Bratt-Farrar, Chief Executive of Heart Research UK, said: “We are so thrilled to once again be part of the Great Yorkshire Bike Ride, which has such a long history of raising money for a host of wonderful local charities.

“Yorkshire is our home, and we’re so proud of our heritage. We’re calling on people to get on their bikes, take in some of the sights of this beautiful county and raise money to support charities that are doing vital work across Yorkshire and the whole of the UK.”

Riders will be supported by professional back-up and medical support, with regular refreshment stops and lunch provided.

Registrations costs £22, or £32 with transport from Filey back to Wetherby to save those aching legs (limited availability).

Register at: https://heartresearch.org.uk/gybr/