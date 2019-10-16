New look for Welcome to Wetherby

Welcome to Wetherby used the arrival of the para-cycling and UCI World Cycling championships to launch its new logo.

The group, which works to promote the town to the region and beyond, now has a new look logo, designed by FDB which uses the bridge.

The project was put in the capable hands of St.John Batty who said: “At FDB Design we were delighted to be considered for such a fantastic project.

“I am fortunate enough to both live and work in such a beautiful part of Yorkshire and cross the bridge into Wetherby on an almost daily basis.

“With this in mind, we set about creating various styles and colours of the bridge including the two smaller arches.

“We also wanted to incorporate the War Memorial Angel as we felt this too was a really important feature which should be included and it fell perfectly into place as the Y at the end of Wetherby.

“We wanted the design to reflect the prestigious and vibrant feel of the town and are proud to have been involved.”

Welcome to Wetherby has this year undergone changes in membership and the group said it provided an opportunity to refresh, re-brand and build on the excellent work already undertaken.

Town Councillor and Chairman of Welcome to Wetherby Victor Hawkins was present at the launch as the para-cyclists came to town last month.

He said: “It was great to see the new logo, including iconic Wetherby landmarks, appearing on the BBC’s coverage of the para-cycling event.

“It was important to Welcome to Wetherby that we made sure that there was a strong local presence in the event branding; to be seen by visitors on the day and viewers across the globe.

“We were also delighted to be able to use the new logo in other ways, such as on the goody bags given out to the public and civic dignitaries.”

He added: “We received several enquiries from people wanting to buy merchandise with the new design on, so it’s clearly already popular!”

Firm foundations for the group’s future were put in place earlier this year, when a new constitution was unanimously adopted by the Town Council.

The team’s next event will be the annual shop window dressing competition, in the trading period up to Christmas.

On the horizon for 2020 is the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the group is looking to organise a town-wide event for the early May bank holiday on Friday May 8.

Anyone interested in helping to develop proposals is urged to get in touch. The team is interested in hearing from anyone with ideas or talents that could help organise such an event. Phone 01937 583584 or email welcometowetherby@wetherby.co.uk