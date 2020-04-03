Mum tunes in to new channels

A Boston Spa children’s entertainer is tuning to new channels to try to keep youngsters happy during coronavirus social isolation.

Sandra Wallis has expanded her business - Sandra, Big Events Entertainment, which she started in 2004 - to include Mum and I on YouTube to help youngsters cope with the challenging times.

“One parent’s child was having nightmares,” explained Sandra,” a mum herself.

“It seems that many children are struggling to cope and are just too young to understand why and what’s happening. In essence, they are frightened.

“So I have created this YouTube Channel for a host of reasons and taking into account what customers are telling me.”

She added that she also wanted to give grown ups some respite and time to do their work while the kids are occupied, many with a familiar face.

“I want to give the children either a face that they recognise from a party I have done or, if the children don’t know me, then it’s an opportunity for them to see a regular smiling face that is giving them exciting, fun stuff to do daily and taking their mind away from the pandemic.

“Basically, I need to help and I want to make a difference.”

She explained that Mum and I is a virtual community hub, linking all surrounding villages on an interactive platform.

“I do regular shout outs giving the grown ups an opportunity to tell me something about their child ie hobbies, name, age etc and I mention them,” she added.

“I share their artwork and ideas which they send me and I run daily and weekly competitions naming the winner the following week.

“I’m always asking the kids to get involved in something and getting them to either share that with me (might be shown on my channel) or upload to Facebook.

“It’s really important that it’s interactive.”

Sandra, who is DBS checked, said she is this week launching virtual birthday parties, via Zoom, after requests from customers.

“With the virtual birthday parties, people can have a 30 minute private event in the comfort of their own home and their little one still gets to have a fabulous party.

“There are so many great advantages to what I am trying to do with this site.”

She said she is averaging between six to 24 youngsters daily and would like to boost the numbers.

“Those that are watching it are telling me their children are absolutely loving it.

“If people want to connect they have to either send me a message on my Facebook page asking to be my friend at Sandra, Big Events Entertainment or asking me to send them the link.”

A recent activity was getting the children to learn a song which is a Tribute to the NHS which is then to be uploaded to facebook.

“I just thought it would have been fabulous to get the children to role model best practice and also tell our hard working NHS we hear them and to send our love to them.”