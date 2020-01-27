Mascot Gold Cup backs a winning sponsorship deal

Healthcare charity Sue Ryder have announced that retailer Poundland is the new headline sponsor of the world’s largest mascot race - the Mascot Gold Cup - held each April at Wetherby Races.

The three-year partnership is being hailed as a major financial boost to the care the charity provides to people in Yorkshire through Wheatfields Hospice in Leeds and Manorlands Hospice in Keighley.

Helen McTaggart, spokesman for Poundland, said: “At Poundland, we love to pop up in unexpected places and the Mascot Gold Cup is one of those. And because it’s all about quality family time and having fun, while raising money for charity, it’s a pleasure to support Sue Ryder.”

The sponsorship also guarantees the future of one of the UKs most colourful sporting spectacles where dozens of larger than life creatures race the final furlong in front of the racecourse crowd, tackling six fences en-route.

The Mascot Gold Cup has raised over £150,000 for Sue Ryder and a similar amount for other good causes over the last 15 years.

Community Fundraising Manager for Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, Andrew Wood who conceived the Mascot Gold Cup idea in 2006 said: “Securing the sponsorship of a national retailer is a major coup. We are hoping that their high profile will help us attract a large field with Poundland’s own Poundhound being one of them.”

In honour of Sue Ryder’s partnership with Poundland, a £1 entry fee has been launched for those pledging £100 or more fundraising for Sue Ryder. For a further £1 people can adopt a mascot for the day meaning any business, club or organisation can get involved.

The Sue Ryder Mascot Gold Cup will take place at Wetherby Racecourse Family Race Day on Sunday April 26. There are a number of entry options, including the £1 offer. Online entries are now open at sueryder.org/mascotgoldcup People can also follow the Mascot Gold Cup on Facebook and Twitter @MascotGoldCup