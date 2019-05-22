Mary Berry stars at Youth Trust event

Queen of cakes Mary Berry joined the Archbishop of York to celebrate the achievements of young people.

Over £30,000 was raised at an evening hosted by Bowcliffe Hall near Bramham, attended by 70 guests, in aid of the Archbishop of York’s Youth Trust.

A five-course menu designed and cooked by the Michelin-starred chef Frances Atkins of The Yorke Arms was served up to Mary Berry, her son Tom, and Archbishop Dr John Sentamu.

Guests heard from two schools currently taking part in the Young Leaders Award (YLA), run by the Youth Trust.

Students from St Johns CE Primary Academy in Brighouse and Bishop Young Academy in Seacroft shared their experiences of the YLA in addition to taking part in a cookery lesson from Frances Atkins and helping the Bowcliffe team serve canapes to the guests.

The Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu said: “It has been a thoroughly enjoyable evening, the food and company outstanding!

“It was a joy and delight to hear from the young people what they have learned from their experience of the Young Leaders Award.

“Working together, thinking of others and serving their communities brings light into our world, and change for the better. Young people are our future.

“Through the generosity and support of the guests this evening the Youth Trust will be able to reach more schools and encourage more young people to make a difference. Fantastic!”

The Youth Trust aims to inspire generations of young leaders to change the world for the better by developing character and leadership skills.

Through the YLA, the Youth Trust has helped over 80,000 young people in 650 schools to learn and practice leadership skills.

Mary Berry added: “Delighted to be invited by Archbishop of York to such a special evening.

“I am all for supporting the young and the Youth Trust is supporting our children for the future. Bowcliffe Hall is a beautiful venue and Frances Atkins food was simply delicious. Wonderful evening.”

Jonathan Turner of Bowcliffe Hall added: “The event has been a success in every aspect and all the monies raised will further boost the inspirational work of the Archbishop of York’s Youth Trust in developing the next generation of leaders.

“An enormous ‘thank you’ to everyone involved for making the evening so memorable.”