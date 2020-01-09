Lion’s prestigious honour

A Wetherby man has been internationally recognised for his charitable work in the town and region.

John Wardey has been awarded the highly prestigious Melvin Jones Fellowship for outstanding service to the Lions organisation and community.

Wetherby Lions President Tim Ritson said: “This is a well deserved recognition of the contribution that John has made to the people of Wetherby and the wider community of Yorkshire.

“He is one of those people who shuns the limelight and prefers to work away in the background, ensuring success for projects organised by the Lions and other groups with which the Lions are supporters.

“He has served the Lions for over 33 years, taking on a number of senior roles in the club, including president in 1993/94, health and safety officer and currently as treasurer.

“It has taken a lot of arm twisting for him to allow me to mention his accomplishments but I consider his achievements worthy of greater acknowledgement.”

A project where John has been a major force include the Great Yorkshire Bike Ride which has raised nearly £3million for Yorkshire charities over three decades.

John has also helped with Wetherby Christmas festivities including the Christmas Market and Santa’s sleigh and the defunct pram race.

In partnership with Yorkshire Electricity John was instrumental in the creation of the incredibly popular and well used Harland Way cycle path between Wetherby and Spofforth which other cycling organisations have now developed to add further facilities enjoyed by local Wetherby cyclists and many visitors.

“I look forward to many more productive years working alongside John and his like minded colleagues in the Lions - carrying out the motto of Lions International, We Serve,” added Tim.

“If anyone out there would like to find out more about us please get in touch via the website or call 0345 8339529.”