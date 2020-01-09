Library workers boost hospice funds with hamper raffle

Workers at the British Library in Boston Spa held their annual raffle recently in aid of St Gemma’s Hospice Leeds.

This year’s total raised was £1,202 but over the last seven years, the employees have raised over £10,000.

“A member of St Gemma’s came to do our draw and did a speech explaining how important this money was for St Gemma’s,” said Paula Perree.

“We had over 46 prizes which included 26 food/wine hampers and donations from various local businesses.

“All the food/wine hampers are made up from generous donations from staff at the British Library.”