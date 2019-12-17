Library cashes in on Co-op fund scheme

Volunteers who run Sherburn & Villages Community Library are celebrating receiving a donation of £4,150 from Sherburn Co-op’s Community Fund.

When Co-op members shop at their local store, one per cent of their spending on selected Co-op branded products and services goes to support local causes.

This year the Community Library was selected by the Co-op to benefit from the scheme.

Paul Doherty, who chairs Sherburn in Elmet Community Trust and the Library Management Group, received the donation from Co-op staff member Elliott Marshall.

“The Co-op have always been great supporters of local causes,” said Paul, adding: “This generous donation will help to ensure the future of our local library, which is a great community asset.”