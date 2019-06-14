Legal eagles help hospice

A team of specialist lawyers from national law firm Irwin Mitchell raised over £1,200 for a local hospice by participating in an annual boat race.

The legal experts, from the firm’s Serious Injury team in Leeds, took part in the Dragon Boat Race at Roundhay Park recently and competed against 48 teams to raise funds for the Martin House Hospice for children and young people.

Carolyn Heaton from Irwin Mitchell’s Serious Injury team said: “The Dragon Boat Race is always a fantastic event to attend and our team did a great job, raising over £1,200.

“This money will go towards helping Martin House continue with the amazing work they do in supporting young people and their families during difficult times.”