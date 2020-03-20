Housebuilder builds funds for hospice

Housebuilder Lovell has donated £5,800 to children’s hospice Martin House which was its chosen charity of the year for 2019.

Due to the successful year of fundraising and keen support from employees, the developer decided to keep the Boston Spa-based organisation as its charity of the year for a second year running.

Lovell has organised multiple fundraising events throughout the past year to raise funds for Martin House, including regular dress down days, raffles and a charity golf day, as well as donating ex-showhome furniture to be sold in its charity shops.

Robert Adams, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “We’re thrilled to have donated almost £6,000 to Martin House as our chosen charity of the year for 2019 and I’m grateful to our entire staff for their continued support.

“The entire team at Lovell were all so impressed with the work that Martin House do that we’ve also selected them as our charity of the year for 2020 too!

“We’re looking forward to another year of exciting fundraising and hope that we can make another significant contribution to this wonderful charity.”

Martin House provides family-led care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions, supporting families across Yorkshire.

The hospice itself, which is located on Grove Road, is a place where children, young people and their families can come to stay to find support, rest and practical help. It accepts referrals for children and young people aged 0-19, including babies diagnosed in the antenatal stages.

Martin House also has a community team which supports families both in hospital and in their own homes, and are often involved in advanced care planning.

They ensure that families are able to spend quality time together and make informed, supported decisions about their child’s care.

Lizzie Philpott, partnerships manager for Martin House, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Lovell who has helped raise such an amazing amount for Martin House, and we’re thrilled to be chosen as their charity partner once again for 2020.

“We look forward to seeing what fundraising ideas they come up with this year.

“The money the team at Lovell has raised will make a real difference to the babies, children and young people who receive our care.”