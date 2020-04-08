Hospice raises £35k in a week

An online appeal to support Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People through the Coronavirus outbreak has hit £35,000.

The Boston Spa-based charity launched the appeal last week, following the national lock down, which has seen the cancellation of most of its fundraising activities.

Martin Warhurst, chief executive of the hospice, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has donated to our appeal.

“It’s very moving to know that even when faced with the massive uncertainties this unprecedented situation has brought, people have wanted to support Martin House, and do their part to help us keep caring for the families who need us.”

Martin House, which cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions across West, North and East Yorkshire, has faced a massive drop in its voluntary income since the national lockdown start in March.

It has been forced to cancel or postpone its own fundraising events and activities, as well as close its chain of 12 charity shops for the duration of the quarantine.

The hospice estimates a three-month lockdown could cost it £1.7 million in fundraising income, and it could take many months for voluntary income to recover.

Its appeal has seen people donating nearly £10,000 to its Just Giving page, with around £25,000 being donated through its website.

Some supporters have created their own virtual challenges, like Leeds firm Progeny, which has asked its staff to use their daily exercise to run, walk or cycle 1,800 – equivalent to the distance from John O’Groats to Lands End and back again.

Martin House family Steph and Will Clayton are also cycling the length of the country – on their exercise bikes at home.

Martin added: “It’s wonderful to see people coming up with creative ways to carry on supporting us, and it’s so important that they do.”

He added: “We only receive around 10 per cent of our funding from statutory sources, so we have always been heavily reliant on the goodwill and support of our local communities.

“We still desperately need that support, so we ask that if you can, please donate to our appeal. Every little will help make a real difference to children and young people from your community.”

You can support the Martin House Coronavirus appeal at www.martinhouse.org.uk/urgentappeal and there are also suggestions of how to fundraise at home.