Hospice Christmas draw launch

Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People’s Christmas Raffle has been launched this week.

It costs £1 a ticket to enter the draw which has a top prize of £1,000, a second of £350 and a £150 third prize.

All the money raised will go to support Martin House’s work caring for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

The hospice cares for families from West, North and East Yorkshire, including providing respite stays at the hospice, care in people’s own homes, along with end of life care and bereavement support.

Becky Beevers, partnerships manager at Martin House, said: “Buying a raffle ticket for just £1 could win you a prize to bring some extra sparkle to your Christmas.”

The closing date to buy tickets for the raffle, which is sponsored by Harrogate firm CNG Ltd, is Monday December 9, with the winning tickets drawn on Friday December 13.

Becky added: “We’d like to thank CNG for once again sponsoring our Christmas Raffle, which means more of the money raised will go to supporting families across our region.”

Tickets are available by phoning Martin House on 01937 844569 or from any of the Martin House charity shops across the region.