Harriers launch running group for newcomers

A beginners’ running group is starting in Tadcaster next month, led by trained running leaders from Tadcaster Harriers.

The group will meet on Thursday evenings, with the first on April 2, at 6.45pm, at Magnet Sports and Social Club for 12 weeks and is aimed at men and women who would like to try running, get a bit fitter, and run with others.

Harriers Chairman and one of the group leaders, Mark Swinden, said: “This will be our eighth group and every time we have had a great response and we are expecting the same this year.

“We have already had a number of people sign up, even before the launch.“

Previous Group member Richard Gatrell said: “When I joined the group I had never run before. I’ve now done several races and I’m currently in training for my first marathon. Go on, give it a go!”

The Group is part of the Runtogether initiative organised by England Athletics.

Entry for the programme is at: https://groups.runtogether.co.uk/TryRunningTadcaster

There cost is £10 for the whole programme.