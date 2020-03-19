Harewood House grounds to stay open

Harewood House will reopen its ground and gardens after the winter shutdown from Saturday March 21.

The stately home’s Trust said the new season would start to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Bird Garden, in addition to offering the public the opportunity to explore recreational activity across open spaces during this challenging time. The house will remain closed.

Jane Marriott, Trust Director, said: “We are so grateful to all our Members and visitors for supporting the charity at this difficult time and are opening the grounds and gardens for those who feel well and are seeking to get out into nature while they can.

“We hope that we can reopen the House as soon as possible and are focused on creating uplifting online content so we can bring a bit of Harewood to those unable to visit at this time.

“This will include online tours of the beautiful shows that have just been installed, an uplifting series of podcasts from key figures at Harewood, talks on 50 years of the Bird Garden and stunning images of the Collections and spaces we know people love at Harewood and may find of solace during these difficult times.

“We hope to be able to welcome people back to Harewood for fresh air, wellbeing and inspiration as soon as possible.”

The formal gardens on the Terrace, Lakeside Walk and gardens, Bird Garden and Children’s Adventure Playground will all be open with safety measures followin government guidelines.

This includes moving to a cashless site, offering food-to-go, providing additional washing locations and closing any areas where people might come into close contact with each other.

A spokesman added: “With over 120 acres of open gardens, walks and spaces, there is ample space for visitors to enjoy without coming into close contact with others, reducing considerably the risk of transmitting any infection.”

Reflecting the reduced access to the site, there is a lower advanced online ticket price, with adults £10, children £6.50, family £28 and under 4s free. Harewood Members will automatically have their memberships extended for any period of time that they are unable to access the site.

All planned events and activities have been cancelled (or postponed) until the start of June, and the new exhibitions in the House, artist Kate MccGwire’s Menagerie, Harewood on Film and Becoming the Yorkshire Princess, will not be accessible until later in the summer when the House plans to reopen dependent on advice at that time.

The situation is under active review as the Government advice changes. For the latest information and FAQs, please see https://harewood.org/visit/covid19-and-harewood-faqs/ Further information www.harewood.org @HarewoodHouse