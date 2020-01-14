Grant for Tockwith village hall

Village Hall users in Tockwith are to benefit from a greener and cosier experience through new double glazed windows being fitted to the facility.

The energy saving upgrade is thanks to a £21,325.50 grant from FCC Communities Foundation, formerly known as Wren.

Keith Pope, Chairman of Tockwith with Wilstrop Parish Council, believes the facility will make a huge difference to the lives of people living in the area.

He said: “This project will provide a real boost to the people of Tockwith.

“It’s fantastic that FCC Communities Foundation has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to our Village Hall taking shape over the next decade.”

FCC is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Penny Horne, grant manager at FCC Communities Foundation, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Tockwith Village Hall Improvements project and pleased our funding will make such a difference to so many groups of people within Tockwith and the surrounding villages.

“FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and we’re looking forward to this one having a positive impact very soon.”

Tockwith Village Hall is used for a wide variety of activities from keep fit to public meetings.

Margaret Dalgleish on behalf of Tockwith Village Hall Management Committee, who manage the day to day running of the Hall for The Parish Council, hopes the Village Hall, will be ready to use by April 18.