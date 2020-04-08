Free hotel accommodation at White Swan Inn offered to NHS staff in Scarborough and Ryedale - plus chefs provide free meals

The owners of the White Swan Inn, Pickering, are offering their hotel rooms to NHS staff working in Malton/Scarborough/York for free.

Victor and Marion Buchanan have said the front-line staff can use nine rooms in a converted stable block with their own entrances, bathrooms and stocked fridges.

"They are ideal for NHS staff who are self-isolating, away from their families/loved ones as they work or need isolated days off," they said.

NHS workers are encouraged to bring their own bed linen/towels. Local volunteers from Pickering will clean the rooms after being left fallow for 72 hours.

Three of the White Swan chefs are also volunteering to get 50 meals to Scarborough and York hospital on Good Friday - April 10.

A Yorkshire beef stew with dumplings and aubergine moussaka will be taken with the assistance of wine merchants Firth & Co. The same chefs and other volunteers have also been working to get Sunday lunches out to customers who are self-isolating in the area for the past three weeks.

See White Swan here