Free coach service for NHS frontline workers available for Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott's free concert - pick up points

Big Green Coaches are offering free coach travel to NHS workers for the Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott show at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena in October

"This will ensure all those working on the frontline that get tickets to the gig have an extra reason to smile as their travel plans are taken care of," said a spokesman,

Picking up in 13 locations, coaches will drop concert goers off before music starts and get them home safely again at the end of the night, making sure no one misses any of the action.

"Planning travel will be the last thing on the minds of NHS workers right now and Big Green Coach are delighted to be able to help in some way. In unprecedented times it’s so heart-warming to see the live music industry pulling together to give something back to the NHS," said the spokesman.

Coaches are timed to arrive before music starts and will get concert goers home safely at the end of the show.

The concert is at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on October 13.

Pick up points - Birkenhead, Birmingham, Chester, Coventry, Derby, Doncaster, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield, Stockport and Stoke on Trent. All seats are subject to availability with a limited number of coaches available.

Register at https://www.biggreencoach.co.uk/events/free-nhs-concert-paul-heaton-and-jacqui-abbott-free-coach-travel