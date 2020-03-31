Foodbank demand rises

Numbers of people seeking help from Wetherby and District Foodbank have risen during the coronavirus crisis.

And trustees of the charity, which was set up to support needy households in the area, are calling for more donations of essential items.

Neil Ripley, chair of Trustees, told the Wetherby News: “Demand for our services has been increasing steadily but generally we still have sufficient food and non food items to meet this requirement.

“We await to see how this will change as the crisis evolves and the impacts of central and local government actions take effect.

“We are, however, short of certain essential items, particularly as retailers have had to restrict the amount the public can purchase due to stockpiling, disrupted supply chains and increased demand generally.”

He added that the top five items currently needed are - long life milk and juice, toilet rolls, potatoes (tinned and instant) and rice and pasta.

The distribution centre at Barleyfield Community Centre in Wetherby is still open from 10am-noon every Tuesday and Friday morning but the second site in Boston Spa has had to shut.

“Our volunteer base has reduced by about 30 per cent due to many volunteers falling into the defined high risk groups or in self-isolation,” added Neil.

“However, this has been compensated for by the increased efforts of our remaining volunteers as well as many new volunteers from across the community.

“It’s been heart warming to see first hand the amount of goodwill across our community during this time of crisis.

“The most vulnerable members of the community need our help more now than ever and whilst we can, we will be there to support them.”

He added that services will be adapted to meet the changing conditions and the charity is considering making more deliveries to those in ‘food crisis’, should they be unable to visit the centre.

“Food banks provide an essential emergency service for people unable to afford food,” added Neil.