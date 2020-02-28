Film to be aired on spinal man’s climb

A film is shortly to be released about a Bridlington man who became the first spinal injuries person to climb Scarfell Pike.

Allan Clayton was left with a five per cent chance of using his limbs again after a car crash in the town in September 99, while studying at Headlands School.

The former Bridlington Spartans and Bridlington town football player said: “I had to have my neck rebuilt with two major operations and spent a total of eight months in hospital.

“Basically learning how to be a human again. It was like being a toddler in a 17/18-year-old’s body.

“After eight months I was seen a miracle and I walked out of the spinal unit.”

But his recovery wasn’t as simple and his mental health spiralled down, with thoughts turning to suicide.

“Everybody thought I was ok but really I couldn’t handle what had happened to me physically and mentally.

“I had suicidal thoughts on numerous occasions and I was never offered any help.”

After speaking out about his severe anxiety, Allan was inundated with messages and pleas for help.

“This made me realise for the first time in my life I had purpose. I started doing counselling and coaching courses to help people.”

Having taken on other people’s problems, he sought self therapy by walking to the top of Roseberry Topping in 2017 and climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest over eight months in 2018.

Last year, the 20th anniversary of his spinal cord injury, he climbed the highest mountain in England - Scarfell Pike.

“An old friend who played at Bridlington Spartans with me wanted to make a short film about it which should be out in the coming weeks.”

The film, by Robert Barker, should be streamed soon on YouTube.

“I’m trying to put plans together to take on something bigger in 2021 for my 40th because the doctors said I’d be back in a wheel by 40 and I want to prove them wrong again,” said Allan.

“I still live in pain every single day and there’s so much planning I have to put in just to get through the day but me doing this can inspire others and also allows them to come to me for coaching if they are stuck in their life.”