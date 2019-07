The fourth annual Run Bramham event saw a record 259 competitors and a new course record was set for the 10k with Paul Millgate on 35.07. First woman home was Nicky Andrews, who followed not far behind. For the first time a 5k was held and Daniel Linstrum won the Under-15s in 18.19. David Gossip and Kate Binner, were the first man and women respectively.

“We are still totting up the funds but we reckon we will come in with around £2,000 for the Pavilion after costs,” said Val Whitbread.