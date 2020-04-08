Easter bank holiday appeal to vulnerable - we're here to help but 'be prepared'

With the Easter bank holiday approaching, people made vulnerable and isolated by the Covid-19 pandemic and who need help with things like shopping, prescriptions and other essentials, are asked to be prepared.

With Easter coming North Yorkshire County Council is gearing up to lead a relief service but is also asking people affected to plan ahead.

Gary Fielding, the county council’s director of strategic resources said: “We are working with 23 community support organisations alongside partners and the voluntary sector to help people who don’t have local support networks. But our volunteers who have been working flat out and our incredible community support organisations will be taking a well-deserved break to recharge ready for next week.

“Some shops may also be closed and delivery services might not be running, so think ahead about what you might need. We have staff and extra volunteers ready to help meet any additional demand and as far as possible to make sure nobody slips through the net, but we are also asking those affected to do some forward planning.”

The county council customer service centre is now open seven days a week and will continue to take calls from people who need help and support across the bank holiday weekend.

The council is also contacting people who have been told to stay at home because they are in the most vulnerable groups, to make sure they are getting the help they need.

Gary fielding said: “Looking ahead to the bank holiday weekend we are asking two things of our residents:

“That people in need of help keep in mind that some shops might not be open and therefore if they need help with shopping or other essentials to let us know;

“That neighbours and friends who are looking after people in their community call to let us know about someone who might be vulnerable if they are not able to help over the coming holiday.”

People in need of help or who will need the county council to support vulnerable friends and neighbours should call North Yorkshire County Council’s customer service centre on 01609 780780. The centre is open seven days a week fro 8am to 5.30pm.