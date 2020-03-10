Diamond sweethearts set to mark 60 years

A Wetherby couple who met as teenagers in their home town of Garforth are set to celebrate their 60th wedding.

Valerie Gent, 81, and David Todd, 82, were aged around 16 when they went on their first date - a trip to the picture house in nearby Kippax.

David and Valerie Todd, of Second Avenue, Wetherby, who will are celebrating their Diamond Wedding.

The couple married on March 12 1960 at St Mary’s Church in Garforth when Miss Gent was 21 and Mr Todd was 22 and their first home was at Town End in Garforth.

Now the Todds have two daughters - Tracey Young, 56, and Melanie Graham, 55, and two grandchildren David Young, 35 and Emma Ferguson, 36.

The couple, of Wetherby, also have seven great grandchildren aged from four to 16.

Mr Todd worked as a farmer at Church Farm in Garforth from the age of 15 and later at a farm at Bickerton near Wetherby for 15 years.

He spent seven years as the greenkeeper at Wetherby Golf Club, where is wife worked as a barmaid for 30 years.

Mr Todd later worked as a self-employed live-in gardener at a house in Linton, Wetherby.

Mrs Todd started work at Naylor and Pollards clothing factory in Garforth - known locally as The Shirt Factory - when she was aged 15 and stayed until she was 20.

The couple, who enjoy a healthy social life, plan to celebrate their 60th anniversary with 15 family members with a meal the Linton Inn in Wetherby.

Mrs Todd said the secret to the couple’s long marriage is always being together.

She said: “We have always been together and we didn’t go far without one another.

“We have always done things together - we are homebirds.”

