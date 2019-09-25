Cycle ride to aid mental health

Ripon retailer Booths is planning an epic charity bike ride to promote wellbeing and raise funds for mental health charity Lanchashire Mind.

The Tour, which takes place over five days and visits all 32 stores, starts in Ripon on Monday September 30 and will end in Booths central offices on Friday October 4.

The idea comes from Nigel Murray, COO of Booths, and a keen cyclist with a growing interest in how physical health supports positive mental wellbeing.

“Good mental wellbeing is essential to cope with daily stress and to accomplish personal and professional goals,” he said.

“Exercise, a healthy diet and plenty of sleep are essential to maintaining wellbeing. Cycling is an easy entry.”

“This Tour is focused on raising awareness about mental health in the workplace, and the role that nutrition and physical wellbeing can play.”

“There are challenges in every workplace and Booths is obviously no different.

“At Booths we talk about ‘Being Your Best Self’ which covers a broad range of initiatives and through this event we want to start a meaningful dialogue promoting physical and mental wellbeing in the workplace.

“Nutrition, exercise and sleeping well are three critically important components in how people feel about themselves and the world around them.

“This bike ride is about raising awareness of mental wellbeing in the workplace and what we can all do for ourselves and others, whilst raising funds for mental health charity Lancashire Mind along the way.”

Tommy McIlravey, CEO of Lancashire MIND said: “Booths have already shown their commitment to improving mental health by training managers via Lancashire Mind’s Managing Mental Health in the Workplace course.

“We’re delighted that the Booths team are now taking on this personal challenge to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing, and its close relationship with physical activity. We wish them the best of luck (and good weather) for the Tour O’ Booths!”