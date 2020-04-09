Cracking Easter egg hunt

A Wetherby residential letting and sales agency is “cracking on” with its support for the region’s only dedicated hospice for children and young people.

To continue fundraising for its charity partner, Martin House, the team at Linley & Simpson is running a virtual Easter Egg hunt.

Responding to the SOS for urgent funding to bridge the gap left by the coronavirus stopping fundraising, Linley & Simpson has teamed up with Cookridge-based Candy Van, to launch a virtual Easter egg hunt!

Hidden around its website https://www.linleyandsimpson.co.uk are 25 Easter eggs.

Those finding ten or more will be entered into a prize draw to win an Easter hamper. And anyone finding all 25 will automatically win a mini hamper.

And, more importantly, for every virtual Easter egg hunt post shared on Facebook, £1 will be donated to Martin House.

Will Linley, Chief Executive and co-founder of Linley & Simpson, said: “Whilst the lockdown means that our planned fundraising for Martin House has had to be postponed, it doesn’t stop us supporting them in other ways.

“With the majority of the country listening to health advice and staying at home, the internet is where most people are escaping to at the moment, hence the creation of this online competition.

“Martin House is a charity very close to our hearts, and the staff working there during these challenging time deserve our thanks and gratitude. We hope we can send over a cheque to them for the full amount of £500.

Details on how to enter the competition can be found at: https://www.linleyandsimpson.co.uk/news/linley-and-simpson-virtual-easter-egg-hunt

Pictured from left are: Linley & Simpson Will Linley, Martin House Partnership Manager Polly Hale, Linley & Simpson Wetherby Branch Manager Emily Wilkinson, and Linley & Simpson Director Nick Simpson after reaching a previous fundraising milestone for the charity.