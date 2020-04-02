Coronavirus: Tockwith Show cancelled

One of the region’s oldes agricultural shows has become the latest victim of the coronavirus crisis.

The directors of the Tockwith and District Agricultural Show Society have decided to cancel what would have been the society’s 75th Show.

More than 7,000 people attend the one-day event, which was due to be held in August, but Society Chairman, Allan Robinson, said the decision to cancel was the only sensible option.

“Even though our event is several months away no one in these extraordinary times can predict whether public events will be allowed in August, but in any case there is a great deal of work carried out in the months leading up to the event and these wouldn’t have been possible given the current level of restrictions.”

Mr Robinson said he hoped that sponsors, trade stands and Friends of the Show who have already paid this year would agree to carry these payments over to next year but he stressed there would be a full refund for anyone who wanted it.

This will only be the second year that the show has been cancelled since the society was formed in 1945 and this is the second major event the committee have had to cancel in recent months.

In November they were forced to call off the annual Bonfire and Fireworks night – one of the main fundraisers for the show – because the ground was flooded.

But Mr Robinson remains optimistic for the future.

“During the past 75 years Tockwith Show has faced many difficulties and challenges but has always come through them, and I’m confident that this will be the case again,” he added.

“We had big plans to celebrate our 75th show, and next year we’ll do just that on Yorkshire Day – Sunday, August 1st.”