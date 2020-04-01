Coronavirus: Bramham Horse Trials 2020 cancelled

A major equestrian event is the latest to fall victim to the coronavirus crisis.

Organisers said it was with ‘enormous regret’ that they have taken the decision to cancel this year’s Equi-Trek Bramham International Horse Trials, scheduled for June 4-7.

Event Director Nick Pritchard said: “The coronavirus pandemic has impacted on all our lives and any hope of running the event has now faded.

“We have to respect the government public health restrictions in order to help halt the spread and keep everyone safe.

“The health and safety of our visitors – competitors, officials, volunteers, sponsors, tradestand holders and event staff – is our top most priority.”

He added that they were looking to bringing the event back next year on June 10-13.

“We’ll be back bigger and better than ever next year in true Bramham style.

“In the meantime, keep following the government guidance, look after yourselves and each other, please stay safe everyone.”

He added: “The team at Bramham would like to thank everyone for their continued support; these are challenging and unprecedented times for us all.”

Any tickets already bought will be refunded, as will any entry fees received across all the classes but people are asked to allow 28 days for them to be processed. “The Bramham team are now working remotely in line with government advice, so please don’t ring us,” added Nick.

Enquiries can be made to email: horsetrials@bramhampark.co.uk More information at: www.bramham-horse.co.uk