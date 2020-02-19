Celebration for ex mayor

The life of David Tankard, a former mayor of Knaresborough and much-loved citizen of the town and family man, is to be celebrated at a free concert in St John’s church.

David Tankard was Mayor twice, led the Knaresborough Silver Band, sang in choirs, helped start the conservation work in the Nidd Gorge and wrote local walking guides.

He was deeply involved with the twinning arrangements with Knaresborough’s twin town of Bebra and helped with the replanting of the Bebra Gardens.

David was a Justice of the Peace and taught countless children and adults the joy of playing musical instruments. He died on January 10, aged 75.

Knaresborough’s Mayor, Christine Willoughby, said: “David’s contribution to our town is immeasurable, he was a dedicated organiser and doer.

“Much of what people tell me they enjoy about Knaresborough has had David’s influence, whether it be walking through Nidd Gorge, playing in Bebra Gardens, listening to the Silver Band and his contribution to local charities and causes.

“This concert will be a fantastic celebration of a much-loved man.”

The celebration concert will be on Friday February 28, 7.30pm, St John’s Church, Knaresborough and will feature St Mary’s Singers and the Knaresborough Silver Band with reminiscences of David’s life from his widow Pat. Friends and family, all are welcome.

There will be a retiring collection for Macmillan Cancer Research, St Michael’s Hospice and Knaresborough Silver Band.

Tea and cake will be served afterwards.