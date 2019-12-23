Carers Christmas party joy

Harrogate home care provider Continued Care welcomed service users, carers, friends and other guests to its annual Christmas Lunch.

Held at the Cairn Hotel, the event included a Christmas meal with all the trimmings, as well as an appearance from Father Christmas, handing out presents.

Live music was provided by talented pianist Henric, who is a carer at Continued Care. He gave a wonderful performance of Christmas songs and carols which was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone.

Among those who attended were service user Joan Black who invited her granddaughter Hannah Kunar to join her.

Joan said: “It’s been very well organised and I’ve enjoyed it very much. It’s been nice to bring my granddaughter with me and to see so many people.

“Sometimes, it’s a big effort to get out of the house and some people here find it more difficult than I do, so it’s really lovely that everyone has been supported to come together for Christmas.”

Carer Nichola Noble added: “It’s a really good idea for Continued Care to hold a Christmas Lunch.

“It gives service users a chance to meet a lot of the staff apart from their usual carers. There’s a really nice atmosphere and it’s been lovely for everyone to get together and celebrate Christmas.”