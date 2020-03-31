Care home rainbows on window walk

Residents of a Wetherby care home have come up with a fun way of keeping in touch with their community.

Older people living at Anchor’s Wetherby Manor care home on St James Street have put up hand drawn rainbows and rainbow coloured hands in their windows as a way of saying hello to the community and keeping in touch.

Manager Judith Scurr said: “As our residents are unable to receive visits from local schoolchildren and family and friends, we wanted to find something nice for our residents to do as well as giving their families a sign to show them that they are ok.

“We went with rainbows and hands because they are nice for people to look at and because it is a way of letting our residents’ wave to people outside and encourage them to wave back.”

And Anchor’s Wetherby Manor will be taking part in the Neighbourhood Window Walk, an initiative for households to put pleasant drawings and images in their windows for passers-by making essential journeys.

This week, residents of Wetherby Manor have also put up drawings of flowers in their windows and in the coming weeks the residents will be drawing animals and then undersea creatures as well.

“We are delighted to be creating these drawings and to be taking part in the Neighbourhood Window Walk,” added Judith.

Resident Glenys Williams, 81, who has lived at Wetherby Manor for four-and-a half-years, said she was happy to have created something nice for people to look at.

“I think the rainbows and flowers look fantastic and we all really enjoyed making them and decorating the windows.

“People stop and smile and wave to us, it makes us feel so happy and cared for.

“We all miss our families but it’s nice to have a way to show them that we are being well looked after and have lots to do!”

