Care home in running for three awards

Windsor Court care home in Wetherby is celebrating after being shortlisted for three coveted industry awards.

The entire care team from the home have been nominated for a Great British Care Award, along with two individual members of staff.

The finalists include Home Manager, Paula Mountjoy in the Putting People First category and Claire Hodgson in the Care Home Worker category.

Paula said: “I am over the moon to see so many nominations for Windsor Court and I’m honoured to be up for an award myself.

“The residents’ quality of life is the absolute priority for me and I strive to provide the best person centred care to each individual.

“As a team we put the residents at the heart of everything we do and to receive the nomination for the Care Team of the Year award is testament to their hard work and commitment to delivering the highest standards of care.”

Stacey Linn, Ideal Carehomes Director, added: “We are incredibly proud of our Windsor Court finalists and it’s fantastic to see them getting the recognition they deserve.

“They are a dedicated team and make a real difference to the lives of their residents. I wish them all the best for the finals.”

The Great British Care Awards celebrate excellence across the care sector, paying tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.

The finalists will attend a regional gala dinner where they find out if they have made it through to the national round of the awards.

Windsor Court provides 24-hour residential and dementia care and boasts a hair salon, café, cinema room.