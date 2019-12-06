Brownies take to stage at panto

Tadcaster Brownies received an extra treat when they enjoyed their annual visit to Tadcaster’s pantomime last Saturday.

Following the matinee performance, the Tadcaster Theatre Company invited the 27 Brownies up onto the stage to meet the cast and take a closer look at the colourful set.

Bev Wise, Unit Leader of 1st Tadcaster Brownies, said: “We are extremely grateful to the Tadcaster Theatre Company for this lovely opportunity. The Brownies love coming to the pantomime every year and 2019 will definitely be one to be remembered.”

Maggie Moore, Unit Leader of 4th Tadcaster Brownies, added: “Our Brownies completed their performing badge during the summer so were thrilled to be able to meet their favourite local performers and see what it feels like to be up on a real stage under the spotlights. They also used the opportunity to congratulate several GirlGuiding members who were in the performance.”

Catherine Marshall TTC Chair and Principle Boy, Billy Gumboot in Strictly Come Panto, said: “The pantomime is one of the highlights of the year for us and it’s always wonderful to see the local Tadcaster community come out to support the event. The Brownies were a delight to meet and, who knows, maybe this time next year we might see more pursue their interest in the arts and be up on stage with us!”

Tadcaster Brownies and Tadcaster Theatre Company are welcoming new members of all ages. Please email fourthtadbrownies@gmail.com or visit www.girlguiding.org.uk/interested.

Founded in 1948, the Tadcaster Theatre Company is a friendly group of enthusiastic, amateur performers who share a love of theatre. You can contact them via their Facebook page or boxoffice@tadcastertheatrecompany.org.

The Tadcaster Theatre Company’s next performance will be Monty Python’s Spamalot from March 25-28 at Tadcaster’s Riley Smith Hall with tickets going on sale in early January.