Brewing up for anniversary

Special teas have been brewed up to celebrate anniversaries in Ripon.

Ripon Workhouse Museum kitchen garden and Realitea cafe are marking 10 and five years, respectively.

To mark the occasion they worked with the Outreach Team from Harlow Carr Gardens on their 70th anniversary communiTEA project to produce the Ripon Hornblower Blend and Matron’s Minty Blend.

The teas were showcased and available for tasting during Harlow Carr Garden’s Flower Show. Included in the CommuniTEA marquee, Ripon Museums and Realitea were proud to blow the horn for Ripon during the three days of the show.

“Volunteers from the Workhouse kitchen garden gained so much help and knowledge about tea blending from Sarita of Realitea, and together they blended herbs and flowers, and rhubarb from the kitchen garden, until a wonderful chai-like tea was produced, named the Ripon Hornblower Blend,” said a spokesman.

A second blend, Matron’s Minty was also decided upon – using mint and herbs from the kitchen garden.

The Ripon Hornblower blend is now being served in Realitea and will be served at the Ripon Workhouse Museum on special occasions and when the pop-up café is open.