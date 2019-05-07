Bramham Park ride

Riding for the Disabled’s annual ride through Bramham Park marks a special time for a group of riders from a Birkenshaw livery yard.

They plan to take part in the event at Bramham Park on June 15 in memory of their friend, Sandra Lee, who died in March last year after being hit by a car in Batley.

Sandra, a foster carer, had supported the ride for a number of years and kept her two horses at Moorhouse Farm, Birkenshaw. A group from the yard, including Sandra’s daughter, Shelley, completed the ride last year and will be doing the same again next month.

“Unfortunately I can’t ride this year as I’m expecting a baby in November but I’ll be going along on foot,” said Shelley.

“About 16 people will be riding and around 15 of us will be going to support them. My Mum’s horse Thomas will be there too and we will all be wearing sashes in Mum’s memory.”

Shelley works as an instructor at the Middleton Park Riding for the Disabled Centre in Leeds.

The Bramham sponsored ride, which is held courtesy of the Lane Fox family, is a major fund raiser for the Stockeld Park group of RDA. For more details about the event and how to enter, go to the Events page at www.stockeldparkrda.co.uk.

Shelley Lee, pictured by Tony Dallimore.