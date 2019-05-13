Bisons lift Rhinos corporate trophy

Wetherby estate agents Beadnall Copley recently won the honours in a corporate touch rugby tournament at the historic Emerald Headingley Stadium.

The contest marked the Testimonial fundraising season of Leeds Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins.

Each of the eight teams, included a current Rhinos player and a retired player, had to play group games with the winners progressing to the Semi-Final and Grand Final. The average age of the squad had to be over 40.

Beadnall Bisons won the final to lift the Leeds Rhinos Corporate Touch Tournament Trophy.

“It was a fantastic event supporting Kallum Watkins and my team was made up of retired rugby players and some still playing in the amateur game,” said Andrew Beadnall, of Beadnall Copley.

“It was a great thrill for them to be playing against current Rhinos players and some of the Rhinos all-time greats including Kevin Sinfield who was in the opposing team in the final.”