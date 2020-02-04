Big 50 Sofa Challenge team pushes off in area

BBC Look North presenters are set to embark on their toughest challenge yet to raise money for Sport Relief in the Wetherby area.

Following on from the Big 50 Sofa Challenge of 2018 which raised almost £200,000, Harry Gration, Amy Garcia and Paul Hudson will set off from Scholes on Friday March 6, pulling and pushing their red sofa 100 miles.

Harry Gration vowed that the 2018 challenge would be his last, but he said: “I know I said I would never do it again, but Paul, Amy and Keeley have talked me into it and I’m excited to be able to take part in something so special for Sport Relief in 2020, just hope I can get up those hills.”

Day one sees the team push 14 miles from Scholes via Barwick in Elmet, Aberford, Bramham, Clifford, Boston Spa and finishing in Wetherby.

Day 2 - Saturday March 7 – a gruelling 15 mile day, starting out at Hawes to Gayle, then climbing up Fleet Moss and passing through Hubberholme, Buckden and ending in Kettlewell.

Day 3 - Sunday March 8 – an 11 mile day from Grassington via Threshfield, Cracoe, Rylstone and finishing in Skipton.

Day 4 – Monday March 9 – Back into West Yorkshire for 10 miles of pushing and pulling from Silsden to Oxenhope via Steeton, High Utley, Keighley, Oakworth and Haworth.

Day 5 – Tuesday March 10 – Sowerby Bridge to Halifax - 10 miles long through hilly Southowram, Shibden Park, Northowram and via the famous “Shibden Wall” climb to Halifax.

Day 6 - Wednesday March 11 - Marsden to Holme Moss. Day 6 is another big 14 miler with a massive climb – starting out in Marsden then onto Meltham, Honley, Holmfirth and Holmbridge before the big climb up to the finish line for day 6 at the top of Holme Moss.

Day 7 - Thursday March 12 - Conisbrough to Sprotbrough; a rare flat day for the team! They travel from Conisbrough to Mexbrough and finish in Sprotbrough.

Day 8 - Friday March 13 - The final day is the longest of all. It’s 17 miles long - and starts with the climb to High Stones. They’ll then visit Low Bradfield, High Bradfield, Wirral and Oughtibridge on the way to the finish in Stocksbridge.

Sport Relief returns on Friday March 13, bringing the UK together to get active and raise life changing amounts of money through the power of sport.

The money raised by Sport Relief supports people living incredibly tough lives in the UK and around the world by tackling issues such as homelessness, domestic abuse, mental health stigma and child poverty.