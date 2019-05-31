Banking on volunteer week

Yorkshire Building Society is celebrating donating more than 100,000 hours of volunteering time as Volunteers’ Week (1-7 June) gets underway – and is seeking new opportunities to help other community groups and good causes.

Colleagues at the firm’s Wetherby branch have donated more than 119 hours of their time to local community projects such as helping at the coffee morning for WiSE (Wetherby in support of the elderly) and supporting Wetherby Lions’ annual cycle ride.

Since the Society launched its award-winning volunteering scheme in 2007, over 100,000 hours of colleague time has been donated to charities and good causes around the UK.

Beth Jones, manager of the Wetherby branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “For over a decade we have seen that time can be just as valuable a gift as money to charities and community groups.”

“That’s why the Society’s programme gives us the opportunity to support projects and charities in our local community here in Wetherby and we want to hear from more local groups that need support.”